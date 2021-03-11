LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Jalandhar, June 4
Lovely Professional University (LPU) has registered one of the highest number of placement offers as well as highest package record in the country for the June 2022 graduating batch.
Harekrishna Mahto from LPU (B.Tech CSE) has bagged a record package of Rs 64.5 lakh from Google India. He will soon be joining the company’s Bengaluru office. Recently, the world’s top AI talent intelligence platform had recruited LPU B.Tech CSE 2022 passing out batch student, Arjun, at Rs 62.72 lakh. Now, LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times higher than the previous years’ highest of Rs 42 lakh for a fresher.
Setting another benchmark, 8400-plus placement/internship offers have been extended to LPU students of various programmes of the 2022 batch, even months before their final exams. This year, 1190-plus companies reached the LPU campus to recruit its students, which is again another record for the number of companies visiting a university campus for recruitment. Most of the top students got a package of Rs 10 lakh to 48 lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe’s, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto etc.
Marquee recruiters like Cognizant recruited 670+ students, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, and Accenture recruited 150+ and Lead Squared among others at differential packages between 6.75 lakh and 10 lakh.
Dr Ashok Mittal, Chancellor LPU, mentions: “LPU has recently tied up with several corporates to offer specialised programmes in engineering, data science, big data, cloud, digital marketing, financial markets, supply chain, HRM, medical sciences and more”. Many LPU alumni are currently placed with top companies of the world including Google, Microsoft, and other Silicon Valley companies at a package of Rs 1 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police