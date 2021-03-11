LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has registered one of the highest number of placement offers as well as highest package record in the country for the June 2022 graduating batch.

Harekrishna Mahto from LPU (B.Tech CSE) has bagged a record package of Rs 64.5 lakh from Google India. He will soon be joining the company’s Bengaluru office. Recently, the world’s top AI talent intelligence platform had recruited LPU B.Tech CSE 2022 passing out batch student, Arjun, at Rs 62.72 lakh. Now, LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times higher than the previous years’ highest of Rs 42 lakh for a fresher.

Setting another benchmark, 8400-plus placement/internship offers have been extended to LPU students of various programmes of the 2022 batch, even months before their final exams. This year, 1190-plus companies reached the LPU campus to recruit its students, which is again another record for the number of companies visiting a university campus for recruitment. Most of the top students got a package of Rs 10 lakh to 48 lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe’s, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto etc.

Marquee recruiters like Cognizant recruited 670+ students, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, and Accenture recruited 150+ and Lead Squared among others at differential packages between 6.75 lakh and 10 lakh.

Dr Ashok Mittal, Chancellor LPU, mentions: “LPU has recently tied up with several corporates to offer specialised programmes in engineering, data science, big data, cloud, digital marketing, financial markets, supply chain, HRM, medical sciences and more”. Many LPU alumni are currently placed with top companies of the world including Google, Microsoft, and other Silicon Valley companies at a package of Rs 1 crore.