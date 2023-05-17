LPU's agriculture entrepreneur invited to Taiwan

Phagwara, May 16
An innovative agriculture entrepreneur of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Sumant Bindal, was recently invited to the World Vegetable Centre Consortium in Taiwan to boost agricultural research development activities. Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA) did facilitate his consortium membership.
LPU’s MSc Plant Breeding programme pass-out student Sumant is currently the Director of RK Seed Farms (R). Sumant has deep interest in plant breeding for developing improved vegetable varieties.
While studying at LPU, Sumant was able to receive Australian National University’s {ANU’s) Rs 1 crore+ scholarship for a PhD programme. Notably, ANU offers PhD Scholarships only to a handful of scholars.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela