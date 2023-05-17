LPU's agriculture entrepreneur invited to Taiwan

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 16

An innovative agriculture entrepreneur of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Sumant Bindal, was recently invited to the World Vegetable Centre Consortium in Taiwan to boost agricultural research development activities. Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA) did facilitate his consortium membership.

LPU’s MSc Plant Breeding programme pass-out student Sumant is currently the Director of RK Seed Farms (R). Sumant has deep interest in plant breeding for developing improved vegetable varieties.

While studying at LPU, Sumant was able to receive Australian National University’s {ANU’s) Rs 1 crore+ scholarship for a PhD programme. Notably, ANU offers PhD Scholarships only to a handful of scholars.