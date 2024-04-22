Man held for murder

Phagwara, April 21
The Mehat Pur police have arrested a Nurmahal resident on the charge of murdering an unidentified person.
Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harjit Singh, alias Bagga, a resident of Shamsha Bad village falling under the Nurmahal police station.
The IO said Sarpanch Bachan Singh of Rai Pur Gujran village told the police on November last year that a half-burnt body was lying at Dhussi Bandh of the Sutlej near Rai Pur village. After getting information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body of an unidentified person.
The IO said Bagga murdered the victim and burnt the body by throwing it in a paddy husk stack with an intention to destroy it.
The IO said a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. Further investigations were on in the case.
