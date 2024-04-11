 Man killed in road accident : The Tribune India

Man killed in road accident

Hoshiarpur: A man died in a road accident. According to information, Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Saila Kalan, told the police that her father was returning from a religious place in Bhikhowal. When he reached Naloiyan Chowk, a canter hit his father, leading to his death. The driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The Model Town police have registered a case and started further investigations into the matter. OC

Rs 3K snatched from mechanic

Phagwara: Two unidentified miscreants attacked a motorcycle mechanic and snatched Rs 3,000 from him in CRP Colony on Tuesday night. The victim, Vijay Singh, who was admitted to the Civil Hospital here, told the police that two miscreants entered his shop on the pretext of purchasing a tube for their motorcycle and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The assailants managed to escape with the snatched money, leaving him behind in a pool of blood. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 452, 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspects. The police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of CRP Colony, while his accomplice Sunny is still at large. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s chain

Phagwara: Two unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman near Sukhchain Nagar here on Tuesday night. The victim, Harpreet Kaur, told the police that while she was going on her scooter, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her gold chain. They fled the spot after committing the crime. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

Theft reported at furniture shop

Phagwara: A furniture shop was reportedly burgled at Khurampur village near here on Tuesday night. Shop owner Lal Chand told the police that the suspects entered the shop after breaking open the locks and decamped with valuable wood and aluminium goods from the shop. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. OC

House of Lords member visits dera

Hoshiarpur: Member of House of Lords in the United Kingdom (UK) Kuldeep Singh Sahota paid obeisance at Dera Baba Charan Shah Bahadurpur and met Mahant Raminder Das. Mahant Das gave information about the dera to Lord Sahota and took him on a tour of the premises. He also informed about the public service being done by the dera. They also met former Mayor Shiv Sood. Lord Sahota was also honoured by the Mahant and former Mayor. Among those present on the occasion were Mahant Mohan Das, Manpreet Singh Randhawa, senior Akali leader, social service manager Fakir Singh Sahota and Baljinder Das.

