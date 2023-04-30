Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 29

The Nawanshahr police arrested a person after the wife of a government school principal filed a complaint against him for allegedly stalking and harassing her.

In her statement to the police, the victim, a mother of two children, alleged that the elder son of her neighbour identified as Happy (33) had been stalking her and making objectionable comments about her. The woman said she had moved here around two years ago.

"Since the time I came here, I have been harassed. Happy is a drug addict. I had already filed a complaint with the sarpanch of the village after which a compromise was made with his family. Things remained normal for a while but then he started harassing again,” the woman said in her statement to the police.

She also alleged that when she warned the accused of taking up the matter with sarpanch again, in the wee hours of April 26, he came outside their home and started abusing and insulting her. "He also threatened to kill my husband and son,” she alleged. A case under Sections 354, 354 (D), 506, 451, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.