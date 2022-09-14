Memo handed to MP Tewari over pollution

Hoshiarpur, September 13
A memorandum was given to the Member of Parliament, Manish Tewari, by the Lok Bachao Pind Bachao Sangharsh Committee regarding the pollution by a factory at Mehandwani. Committee president Ashok Sharma, Principal Devinder Rana, Sarpanch Kamal Kataria, Youth Congress leader Pranav Kirpal, Block Samiti Chariman Kuldeep Singh Dhillon and others were present on the occasion.
Committee members said Tewari assured them of filing a petition in the National Green Tribunal against the the factory.
