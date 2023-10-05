Migrant’s murder case solved

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 4

The Nawanshahr police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a migrant worker, Sikandar Ram, within six hours by arresting a person.

Sikandar Ram was murdered on the intervening night of October 2 and 3. He was working as a labourer at a Dera in Bhaddi village.

Duo consumed liquor on day of crime “On the night of the incident, Pintu Kumar came to Dera with an intention to kill Sikander Ram. The duo consumed liquor. When Sikander was under the influence of liquor, Pintu first hit him on his head with a wooden stick and then with a brick. He fled the spot after the incident,” the police said.

Under the SP (Investigation), Nawanshahr, four teams, led by DSP (D); DSP, sub-division, Balachaur; CIA in-charge; and SHO, Balachaur; were formed. These teams acted swiftly and started investigating the matter from various angles. The teams worked on intelligence, gathered information and conducted raids at various locations.

The suspect has been identified as Pintu Kumar, a resident of Talwandi Chaudharian. He allegedly murdered Sikandar due to old enmity.

SSP Dr Akhil Chaudhary, while addressing a press conference, said Haazra, a neighbour of Sikander, yesterday informed the Balachaur police that she was living with her family in Dera and used to rear cattle.

“She had kept Sikander Ram, a Bihar resident, to look after her Dera. At the time of appointment, Sikander Ram told her that one Pintu Parsad had threatened to kill him. Four days ago, Haazra, along with her family, went somewhere to graze the cattle,” the police said.

A person today informed her that some unidentified person murdered Sikander Ram last night.

