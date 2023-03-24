Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 23

Seven persons have been arrested for extorting Rs 25 lakh from a Nakodar-based businessman. Of these seven, five have been brought on a production warrant from jail as they were previously too convicted in the Timmy Chawla and constable Mandeep Singh double murder case.

A case under Sections 386, 120-B, 506, 507, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered at the Nakodar police station against seven persons for extorting money. The two newly arrested members are — Sarovar Singh and Tarsem Singh.

Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “Amandeep Purewal is in US and was negotiating gang activities from there. The five previous accused made phone calls during their hearing in courts. The misuse of mobiles from jails also can't be ruled out.”

Aman, along with his aide Sarwan Singh, resident of Binder Kalan, Moga, made extortion demands of Rs 40 lakh from a Nakodar-based businessman, Iqbal Singh, a few days ago and extorted Rs 25 lakh from him.

A case was registered at the Nakodar city police station on March 22. The ransom amount was given by Aman to Tarsem Singh, alias Sethi, a resident of Kapurthala. The police raided Sethi's house and arrested him and recovered Rs 25 lakh from him.