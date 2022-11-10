Nakodar veggie market shifted, but encroachments persist

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, Nov 9

Even though the Nakodar Market Committee had shifted the vegetable market to the new grain market after it was de-notified some years ago.

However, vegetable commission agents and sellers continue to encroach on the municipal roads. Residents rued that it has become a nuisance as the shopkeepers often dump garbage in front of the main post office. Besides, they also hinder vehicular movement. The stench emanating from the garbage has been troubling hundreds of commuters.

Residents also stated that the issue of encroachment had earlier been brought to the notice of the executive officer of the municipal committee and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), but to no avail.

NC sources said the civic body has been under intense political pressure, which is deterring them from taking action against the encroachers. It has been alleged that some of the encroachers are councillors.

Residents demand that the Nagar Council (NC) take a decision and remove all the encroachments from the road.