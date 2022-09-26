Nawanshahr civic body to get cleanliness award

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 25

The Nawanshahr municipal council has made its way to bag prize for Azadi@75 Swachh Survekhsan 2022. Officials said that would be formally declared on October 1 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the prize ceremony would be presided over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. This was disclosed by Rajiv Verma, who also holds the Charge of ADC (UD).

Divulging details, ADC (G) Rajiv Verma said as per the communique sent by Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to the Punjab Government, Nawanshahr was among the 11 urban local bodies of the state selected for the award. The particular category in which the prize is being given would be declared on the day of prize distribution ceremony.

In 2019, Nawanshahr got the top ranking in cleanest city and garbage-free city while in 2020 Nawanshahr bags the award for sustainable city.

