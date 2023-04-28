NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

In a tragic incident at Smarts Homes in Jalandhar Heights II, as a 34-year-old US citizen, identified as Zorvar Singh, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday morning.

Singh allegedly jumped off the 11th floor of his building, located on the 66-ft road in the C-Block of the housing society, and died on the spot. According to some sources, Singh had just recently got married in February and was living with his wife here. His parents were settled in California.

While domestic conflict is speculated to be the reason he took the extreme step, his wife informed the police that he was a drug addict who often experienced seizures as a result of his addiction. She also stated that he had been suffering from mental health issues.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Sadar SHO Bharat Masih stated that they have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC based on a statement of the wife of the deceased. His body has been sent for postmortem at Civil Hospital, and it will later be handed over to his relatives.