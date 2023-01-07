NSS Camp at MGN College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A seven-day NSS camp was organised at MGN College of Education, Sangal Sohal village. As many as 50 NSS volunteers participated in the camp. The volunteers will conduct various activities like cleanliness drive, best out of waste, rallies on environment protection, awareness drives, tree plantation etc. The camp is being organised under the supervision of Principal Neelu Jhanji and coordinated by Dr Kiran Walia, programme officer, NSS unit of the College.

HMV clinches 7 gold medals

Kaveri Dimar, a water sports player of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, won seven medals in the Open National Kayaking Canoeing Championship held at Tehri Dam, Uttrakhand, under Indian Kayaking Canoeing Association. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated Kaveri Dimar. She told that Kaveri won gold in C1-1000 m, C4-1000 m, C1-500 m, C4-500 m, C1-200 m, C4-200 m and C1-5 km events. Ajay Sareen told that Kaveri has brought laurels to the institution by winning seven gold medals.

Gurpurb celebrated

On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, ‘Sarbat de bhale di ardaas’ was held at the main campus of St Soldier Group of Institutions. Managing director Manhar Arora, directors of various colleges, principals, staff members and students recited the path together and learnt about the teachings of the guru.

Warm Clothes for Destitutes

Under the guidance of Associate NCC Officer Captain Priya Mahajan, the NCC cadets of PCM SD College for Women, celebrated New Year by distributing warm clothes and eatables among slum dwellers in the city. The NCC cadets collected clothes slippers, shoes and eatables and distributed among the marginalised people. Principal Pooja Prashar said the NCC cadets of the college always remain on the forefront in helping the needy.