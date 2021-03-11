Phagwara: Four motorcycle thieves arrested

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Phagwara Police busted an inter-district gang of vehicle thieves and arresting its four members. The arrested gang members have been identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Bhagatpura, Phagwara, Ravinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of CRP Colony, Phagwara, Aman Kumar, alias Karan, and Bikar Lal, alias Vikki, both residents of Gajjar village. The police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from the arrested thieves. Those arrested will be produced before a local judicial magistrate to seek police remand for further interrogation. OC

3 arrested on assault charge

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Sawindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhjindar Singh, Kulwindar Singh and Nirmal Singh, all residents of Mohariwal village. Kulwindar Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to police against the trio. The IO said a case under Sections 323,324 and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC was registered against the accused on February 4. OC

Three booked for demanding dowry

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked three members of in-law’s family for dowry harassment. The investigating officer said the suspects have been identified as Buta Ram, a resident of Mehlianna village, his father Kamljit and mother Ranni. Puja, a resident of Sidham Mustadi village, complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Buta Ram on October 20, 2020, but after some time she was harassed for dowry and in-laws demanded Rs 5 lakh and a Swift car. A case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC them. No arrests have been made so far. OC

1.6 kg of ganja seized, one held

Phagwara: The Phagwara Police have arrested a drugs peddler and seized 1.6 kg of ganja from his possession. Phagwara DSP Achhru Ram Sharma said the accused has been identified as Madan Lal, a resident of Narangshahpur village. The DSP said the Madan Lal was nabbed by a police party near the Miherru village when he was coming towards Chiherru. He said after questioning, a packet was recovered from his possession from which 1.6 kg of ganja was seized. OC

Honour for ASHA workers hailed

Hoshiarpur: Savera, Society for Social Awareness, hailed the decision of World Health Organisation to honour Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers with the Global Health Leaders Award-202, here on Monday. Dr Ajay Bagga, convenor of Savera, said the award had been given for outstanding contributions by ASHA workers to advancing global health, demonstrating leadership and commitment to regional health issues. OC

5 properties in PPR mall sealed

Jalandhar: Five properties in Jalandhar’s PPR mall were sealed on Monday by the Property Tax department of the Municipal Corporation. Three of them are eateries while one is tattoo showroom and other saloon. The department has started targeting those who have not paid their property tax since last several years and the properties that were sealed today come under the same category. Bhupinder Singh, the superintendent of Property Tax wing said that two of the owners deposited Rs 80,000 today after their properties were sealed. Notably, the department has prepared a list of 300 properties in the city. TNS

Six covid cases surface in dist

Jalandhar: Six new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Monday. The Covid tally in Jalandhar has remained at 78,375 cases. As many as 76,789 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is eight today. No deaths were reported in Jalandhar on Monday, the deceased tally has remained at 1,578. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported no new cases of Covid on Monday.