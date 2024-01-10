Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: As a part of student exchange programme, an online interactive session was organised for the fifth time between the students of Police DAV Public School and their counterparts from Taiwan, under the guidance of principal Rashmi Vij. Students from both sides showcased their talent and shared their thoughts and experiences. As part of the cultural exchange, the Taiwanese students played a video of students singing Taiwanese songs. In addition to this, they also presented a video of celebration of ‘English Day’. A video of the Taipei 101 firework show to celebrate New Year was also played. Students from Taiwan also presented pictures of C K Junior High School Sports Meet and their visit to a Science Park. Students from Police DAV Public School mesmerised everyone with the video of a bhangra performance, followed by a solo dance by Sakshay. Videos of Aditya Mittal playing the keyboard and Swastik playing guitar were also presented. Sanvi and Kamakshi gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Christmas carnival held at Police DAV Public School. Cards were presented on the screen to express gratitude, love and respect.

DAV Institute of Engineering & tech

In a moment of pride, DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) achieved the A+ accreditation from NAAC. Principal Sanjeev Naval expressed gratitude for the dedication of stakeholders. Naval highlighted the institute’s commitment to academic excellence, boasting the maximum number of merit positions in the university. He emphasised the institution’s cutting-edge infrastructure and exceptional credentials of Ph.D-holding faculty that is actively engaged in practical projects. Passionate about research and innovation, he mentioned faculty patents and the institution’s holistic approach to student development, including winning the IKGPTU Zonal Youth Festival for 23 consecutive years.

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

Preparations have started for a mega show of 70 events as Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, which was established in 1954, will celebrate the grand completion of 70 years. Principal Jagroop Singh made the framework of these events in the college. The show includes international conference, NBA accreditation, Platinum Jubilee function, 70 hawan kund yajna, students’ peace rally, blood donation camp, eye donation camp, grand alumni meet, jubilee souvenir, establishment of achievement gallery, makers zone, industry corner, museum and other activities.

St Soldier’s Law College

More than 30 volunteers of NSS and Red Ribbon Society conducted a week-long camp in village Nusi, wherein students of St Soldier’s Law College participated. New Year was celebrated with the villagers in a shivir. A campaign for free legal aid, cleanliness and awareness on women’s health problems was held. Women were made aware about sanitary pads and why they should be used. College teachers Komal Kalra and Rinka Rani, and gynaecology specialist and former Civil Surgeon Gurvinder Chawla solved the problems of village women. At the end of the camp, Gurvinder Chawla and college director S C Sharma felicitated the NSS and Red Ribbon Society students by presenting certificates. Village sarpanch Balwinder Kaur along with villagers Pallo Devi and Vishal Duggal thanked the college management.

Innocent Hearts school

The students of Innocent Hearts won the state-level table tennis and Punjab State School level Championship organised by the Punjab State Organisation in Hoshiarpur. Sakshi Gupta of Green Model Town Branch won the U-13 girls’ category and secured her place in the nationals. Tanveer Kaur Khinda from Innocent Hearts, Nurpur, won the U-9 girls’ category and was selected for the national level. Kushagra Gupta of Innocent Hearts, Cantt-Jandiala road, secured the third position in U-17 boys’ category and Riddhi Sharma of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, secured the third position in the U-14 girls’ category in the School Games Federation of India’s Table Tennis Championship and was selected to play at the national level. Students of Innocent Hearts School, Loharan, have brought laurels to the school by winning silver medals while Abhijeet Singh, Sukhraj Singh and Jiya Juneja won bronze medals in the JAC South Asian Karate Championship, which was held in New Delhi. Deputy Director Sports, Rajeev Paliwal, congratulated the students and their parents on their victory.

PCM SD College for Women

PCM SD College for Women organised various activities in five villages taken up under ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’, a transformative initiative aimed at rural development, which is a scheme launched by the Ministry of Education. A cleanliness campaign was conducted in Sarnana village, tree plantation drive in Bhojowal, ‘best out of waste’ activity in Patara and a rally related to nutritious food was held in Puranpur. A survey was conducted to know the problems of the villagers in Kotli Than Singh. About 50 students participated in this campaign. The primary goal of the engagement was to address the socio-economic challenges faced by these villages and foster sustainable development through community empowerment. Principal Pooja Parashar appreciated the efforts of the coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and the students for this initiative. tns

Govt Girls’ Senior Secondary School

Amritsar: A team from Traffic Education Cell, comprising SI Daljit Singh, HC Salwant Singh and lady constable Lovepreet Kaur made students aware of the traffic rules at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind. They were motivated to use a helmet and against the jumping of red light, overloading, underage driving, and especially about stopping the use of China string. The students were told about the accidents caused by China strings and a pledge was taken that they will urge the residents of their neighbourhood to stop the use of Chinese strings. The school staff and the principal were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Taiwan