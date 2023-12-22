Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

Deepkamal Kaur
Kapurthala, December 22
Amid talks of alliance with AAP, Congress leaders once again slam the ruling party in the state. During a dharna held over the issue of suspension of MPs, the CPI (Maoist) leader Mangat Ram Pasla participated from INDIA bloc.
PPCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring said that AAP, Congress and other opposition parties were sitting on dharnas together in Delhi and other places, but there were no such specific instructions for Punjab.
He said that he was confident that high command would take a decision on alliance with AAP in Punjab after discussion with Punjab Congress leaders.
No leader took the name of MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the stage while slamming AAP since the key organiser of the event was Rana Gurjeet Singh.
Jalandhar MLAs Pargat Singh, Sukhwinder Kotli, Bawa Henry and Vikramjit Chaudhary did not turn up at the dharna.
Warring said that he was of the opinion that the MLAs should not contest MP elections after giving hint, during the rally that Rana Gurjit Singh was interested in contesting from Anandpur Sahib.
