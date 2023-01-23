 Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies : The Tribune India

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies


Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 22

Constable Parminder Singh, 25, who was posted with CIA staff, Kapurthala, today succumbed to injuries he had sustained at the hands of rowdies at Talwandi Mehma village on October 15 last year. He is the third constable in the Doaba to have been killed after being attacked in the past three months.

Third policeman lost to violence

  • Constable Parminder Singh, 25, who was posted with CIA staff, Kapurthala, on Sunday succumbed to injuries he had sustained at the hands of rowdies at Talwandi Mehma village on October 15 last year
  • On December 8, Nakodar-based constable Mandeep Singh died when he was shot by assailants along with trader Timmy Chawla, when he was trying to defend him from shooters
  • On January 8, Kapurthala gunman Kuldip Bajwa died when he was shot by car robbers he was chasing

On December 8, Nakodar-based constable Mandeep Singh died when he was shot by assailants along with Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla, when he was trying to defend him from shooters. On January 8, Kapurthala gunman Kuldip Bajwa died when he was shot by car robbers he was chasing.

Parminder, a resident of Dhandhal village in Kapurthala, was attacked by a group of men (and a woman) with sharp-edged weapons during a feud over overtaking of a vehicle. Parminder was going to his village on the ill-fated day, when he had an altercation with the driver of another car at Talwandi Mehma village. Within minutes, the other man called in a group of people who attacked him with baseball bats, bricks and sharp-edged weapons. At least 20 to 25 men gathered at the site of the incident. The constable received serious injuries on the head.

Grievously injured, Parminder was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. He eventually slipped into a coma. He was brought back home recently, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries today.

A case under Sections 307, 326, 325, 324, 323, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered at the Police Station Sadar, Kapurthala, on October 15, 2022. After the death of Parminder, Section 302 has also been added to the FIR. At least 12 persons had been nominated in the FIR of whom six have so far been arrested. Those arrested also include a woman.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said: “Six persons who attacked the constable have already been arrested.” SP, Investigation, Harwinder Singh said, “In the past few months we have lost three men. It is like a personal loss when one of our men goes as they are just like family. We are on the lookout for the other men booked in the case.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district

The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Hooliganism won’t be tolerated: Chahal

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

Local govt school lift Balwant Singh Kapur hockey trophy

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop