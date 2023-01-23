Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 22

Constable Parminder Singh, 25, who was posted with CIA staff, Kapurthala, today succumbed to injuries he had sustained at the hands of rowdies at Talwandi Mehma village on October 15 last year. He is the third constable in the Doaba to have been killed after being attacked in the past three months.

On December 8, Nakodar-based constable Mandeep Singh died when he was shot by assailants along with Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla, when he was trying to defend him from shooters. On January 8, Kapurthala gunman Kuldip Bajwa died when he was shot by car robbers he was chasing.

Parminder, a resident of Dhandhal village in Kapurthala, was attacked by a group of men (and a woman) with sharp-edged weapons during a feud over overtaking of a vehicle. Parminder was going to his village on the ill-fated day, when he had an altercation with the driver of another car at Talwandi Mehma village. Within minutes, the other man called in a group of people who attacked him with baseball bats, bricks and sharp-edged weapons. At least 20 to 25 men gathered at the site of the incident. The constable received serious injuries on the head.

Grievously injured, Parminder was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. He eventually slipped into a coma. He was brought back home recently, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries today.

A case under Sections 307, 326, 325, 324, 323, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered at the Police Station Sadar, Kapurthala, on October 15, 2022. After the death of Parminder, Section 302 has also been added to the FIR. At least 12 persons had been nominated in the FIR of whom six have so far been arrested. Those arrested also include a woman.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said: “Six persons who attacked the constable have already been arrested.” SP, Investigation, Harwinder Singh said, “In the past few months we have lost three men. It is like a personal loss when one of our men goes as they are just like family. We are on the lookout for the other men booked in the case.”