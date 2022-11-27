Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

The Kapurthala police have booked the sarpanch of the Farid Sarain village in Sultanpur Lodhi for promoting the gun culture on social media.

Video goes viral Lakhvir Singh, Farid Sarain sarpanch in Sultanpur Lodhi, was booked after the video he had uploaded on social media brandishing guns went viral

This comes amid statewide clampdown on those propagating the gun culture.

Lakhvir Singh, the Farid Sarain village sarpanch, was booked following a tip-off about a video he had uploaded on social media, in which he could be seen brandishing guns.

According to the police, Lakhvir Singh and his two friends engaged in the misuse of licensed weapons.

A case was registered under against Lakhvir Singh under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station on November 25. The police have said that the weapons seen in the video will be identified. A report on the same will be sent to the district magistrate with a request to cancel the arms licence of the accused.

In the video which has since gone viral on the internet, three persons — including the sarpanch — could be seen brandishing pistols.