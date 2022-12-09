Six booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked six persons including a woman on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating Officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the accused have been identified as Baljindar Singh, a resident of Mudh village, his daughter Simran, son Amardeep and another son besides Kuldeep Singh, a resident of the same village, and his son. Lakhwindar Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and assaulted him on December 1. The IO said a case under Sections 323,452 ,506, 427,341, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

One booked for CHAIN snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified women on the charge of snatching a gold chain. Sheela Devi, wife of Mulakh Raj, a resident of Fatehpur village under Pundri police station in Kaithal district, Haryana, complained to the police that she and her husband reached Nakodar bus stand on November 12 and her husband went to hire an auto-rickshaw when the accused offered to share their auto and on the way snatched her gold chain weighing 20 gram. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said a case under Section 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Drug peddler held in shahkot

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said 150 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the accused.