State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 3

Objections have been raised by teachers on the non-issuance of money or sports funds for the state-level games being held at Anandpur Sahib in December.

The Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, and the Democratic Teachers’ Front have especially raised objections over the non-issuance of sports kits or funds for participating students ahead of the games.

Union president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal and other leaders have condemned the lackadaisical attitude of authorities ahead of the games. Notably, 6500 students from 23 districts will be playing in the games scheduled to be held from December 6 to 10 at Anandpur Sahib.

Spending from own pockets During the district-level games, too, teachers shelled out money from their own pockets. This time also no money has been earmarked for equipment, kits and transportation for the games. —Karnail Phillaur, Govt Teachers’ Union leader Previous games’ funds received We haven’t received any sports funds for these games, nor have they been announced. But funds meant for the block and district-level games have been received in Jalandhar district. —Jarnail Singh, DEO (Primary), Jalandhar

The Education Department, however, said funds for transportation of students to the games’ site (Anandpur Sahib) would be issued by the state government. Department officials added money for the previous games had been received from the government, but no sports funds for these upcoming games had yet been announced.

As many as 16 sports - including, kho-kho, hockey, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, etc., will be played at the games.

Teachers said holding such games without preparations and requisite facilities would reduce it to an empty exercise. Even uniforms for these games, money is being sought from eminent people in villages, district, etc., they rued, adding that even during the centre and block-level games, teachers had contributed from their pockets to host the games. Stressing earmarking of funds and proper preparations for the games, they said requisite arrangements be made for such an event beforehand.

Union district president Karnail Phillaur said the state government must release an annual sports calendar as unseasonal games were affecting students’ studies adversely. “The games have been abruptly announced in the middle of winter when students are busy preparing for their exams. The Education Department should release an annual calendar so that teachers know when the games are scheduled,” he added.

He lamented that during the district-level games, too, teachers shelled out money from their pockets. “This time, too, no money has been earmarked for equipment, kits and transportation for the games,” he said.

DEO (Primary), Jalandhar, Jarnail Singh said, “The games were announced 15 days ago and will be held for four days. Teachers can spare at least that much time. Sport is an essential part of academics and students’ growth. From Jalandhar, two buses have been kept for participants. We have also been informed that transportation money will be issued by the department. As far as kits are concerned, students already have kits from previous years, so they can use these. We haven’t received any sports funds for these games, nor have they been announced. But Rs 10,000 per block for the block level games and Rs 60,000 per district for the district level games have already been issued by state government and have also been received in Jalandhar district.”