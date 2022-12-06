Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

The Punjab Subordinate Services’ Union today announced that a state-level rally will be held on February 11, 2023 at Sangrur. They said before the state rally, to ensure maximum participation of employees, block and tehsil-level rallies will be held from December 5 to 25.

They said thereafter, rallies will be held from Januray 15 to 25 January in every district during which demand letters will be sent to the government so that it addresses the long-pending demands of the employees. Union members said the present government was indulging in lip service about employee’s demands. They said the CM was solving people’s issues only by talking as infrastrucural demands suffered. They said this apprach of the government would not be tolerated and employees would intensify their agitation for their rights as long as their demands were not met.