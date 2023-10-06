Tipper catches fire on PAP flyover, no casualty

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 5

In an incident that took place late in the evening, a major fire broke out on the PAP flyover here. The source of the blaze was a sand-laden tipper truck that had been en route to Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur.

Traffic gridlock The incident resulted in significant traffic congestion along the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, causing long delays for commuters. To alleviate the traffic gridlock, authorities diverted vehicles towards the service lane.

The incident unfolded as the tipper suddenly became engulfed in flames. The driver managed to bring the vehicle to a halt, narrowly escaping harm. However, the incident resulted in significant traffic congestion along the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, causing long delays for commuters.

Police authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported. They said preliminary investigations suggest that a short-circuit within the tipper’s engine may have triggered the fire, but are still working to confirm the exact cause of the blaze.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, both JCB and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene to combat the inferno. To alleviate the traffic gridlock, authorities diverted vehicles towards the service lane.

#Hoshiarpur