Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

The district is all set for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium on Monday. For the smooth conduct of the district-level function tomorrow, the traffic police have announced restrictions and diversion of routes.

From 7 am to 1 pm on Monday, all heavy vehicles going from the bus stand to Kapurthala will use PAP Chowk or Kartarpur route and those heading to Nakodar or Shahkot will use the Bus Stand-Samra Chowk-Cool Road-Traffic Signal Lights-Urban Estate Phase 2. Wadala Chowk-Ravidass Chowk route will be closed for commutes during these hours.

As regards parking for those heading to the stadium, both sides of roads from Milk Bar Chowk to T-Point and Dera Satkartar and from City Hospital to Geeta Mandir Chowk and Masand Chowk will be utilised. Two-wheelers can be parked on City Hospital-Apeejay School road. People have been advised to avoid the main and all link roads near the stadium.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Sunday hoisted the Tricolour on the premises of the District Administrative Complex and extended I-Day greetings to people.