Two youths injured in firing

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Two youths were seriously injured in a firing incident. One of them was admitted to Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital and other to a private hospital. The injured have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar and Deepak Kumar. Giving information, Randhir Singh, Dheeraj’s friend, said Dheeraj was shot at while going to the tehsil premises for some work. A money dispute was reportedly the cause of incident. An FIR under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered. Further investigation was on. OC

One arrested for stealing bike

Hoshiarpur: In the case of bike theft near the district courts complex, the police have arrested a resident of Talwandi Araiyan. Jaspreet, a resident of Bassi Jana, told the police that on March 10, his bike, parked outside the district courts complex, got stolen. The police registered a case and arrested Kamaljeet Singh. OC

Thieves target grocery shop

Dasuya: The Dasuya police booked two persons and arrested one of them for theft. Rahul Mahajan, a resident of Mahajana Mohalla in Dasuya, told the police that Rohit and Paras alias Jakka, residents of Kainthan Mohalla, allegedly stole 8 kg of almonds and Rs 1 lakh cash from his shop.