Weapon exhibition enthralls youth and public in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 24

Indian Army’s 11 corps, also known as Vajra Corps and Defenders of Punjab, organised a military equipment exhibition in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. Students of various schools and people of the city came in large numbers at the exibition.

Lieutenant General (Retd) JS Dhillon told Jalandhar Tribune that during various meetings with the Army authorities at Jalandhar Cantt, he and Colonel Raghbir Singh put up a request on behalf of Hoshiarpur veterans to 11 Corps Cdr Lt Gen Devendra Sharma for a military equipment exhibition at Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur DC Komal Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh visited the exhibition and thanked the Corps Cdr & other Army authorities.