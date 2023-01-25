Weapon exhibition enthralls youth and public in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, January 24
Indian Army’s 11 corps, also known as Vajra Corps and Defenders of Punjab, organised a military equipment exhibition in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. Students of various schools and people of the city came in large numbers at the exibition.
Lieutenant General (Retd) JS Dhillon told Jalandhar Tribune that during various meetings with the Army authorities at Jalandhar Cantt, he and Colonel Raghbir Singh put up a request on behalf of Hoshiarpur veterans to 11 Corps Cdr Lt Gen Devendra Sharma for a military equipment exhibition at Hoshiarpur.
Hoshiarpur DC Komal Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh visited the exhibition and thanked the Corps Cdr & other Army authorities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...