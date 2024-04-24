World Earth Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: World Earth Day was celebrated at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus on the theme 'Planet vs plastics'. The was celebrated at junior and senior wing of hotel management department. In this, the students presented their ideas for preserving the earth and saving the environment through poster and speeches keeping in mind the current gave a message to plant more trees went on this occasion, poster and collage making competitions were conducted and certificate were also given to the winning students. On the occasion Dr RS Deol, Director, LKCTC, Arashdeep Singh (HOD) and all faculty of department asked the students to take care of the earth and be aware to their.

Seth Hukam Chand School

World Earth Day was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School with enthusiasm. Many competitions such as bird feeder making, eco bag making and poster making were organised in the school to make the students aware about the declining health of the earth and also how to nurture our earth. The students also planted new saplings and the community of Urban Estate, Kapurthala, was also made aware about it. The students participated in marathon and explained to the people by raising slogans how global warming can prove harmful for us. This campaign was a great success as the people also participated in the marathon by planting sapling near their houses and pledged to take care of it. Manager of the school Parveen Dada along with Principal Priyanka Sharma planted the saplings in the school campus.

Apeejay School

Earth Day was celebrated in the morning special prayer meeting at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, to show support towards environmental protection. The students expressed their devotion towards the earth by reciting poems, mono-acting, dance. In addition to this, saplings were also planted by the worthy principal, vice principal and the faculty members. Classes 1 to 5 visited social science lab during their classes.Through the presentation of one-act plays, it was told how we can protect our environment. Along with this, many activities were also organised in different classes. Students of class 6, 7 and 8 gave the message of environmental protection through ‘Best out of Waste’ activity, while the students of class 9 recited various poems on the importance of Mother Earth. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra explained that the Earth is our mother, so it is our duty to protect it.

Prita Lee Lesson School

Prita Lee Lesson School students participated in 'Eco Campaign Beyond Classroom' with creative activities. Students have crafted vibrant banners adorned with messages advocating for the protection of the planet. These banners, splashed with colourful illustrations and poignant slogans, serve as visual reminders of the urgent need for ecological conservation. Armed with colourful banners bearing powerful messages, students sensitised their peers to the urgency of ecological conservation. They captured the attention, sparking dialogue about environmental issues among students and faculty alike. But the students' efforts didn't stop there. A group of dedicated eco-warriors, armed with passion and determination, took to the streets outside the school gates to spread their message far and wide.

Agi Global School

Agi Global School marked Earth Day with fervour as students showcased their commitment to environmental stewardship through artistic expression. The event underscored the global call for environmental protection and sustainability. Salwinderjit Kaur, chairperson of the school, highlighted this year's theme, ‘Planet vs Plastics,’ aimed at confronting the pervasive issue of plastic pollution. Encouraging students to engage in eco-friendly activities, she emphasised the significance of individual actions in mitigating environmental degradation. Students were urged to pledge against plastic usage, participate in nature-centric initiatives, and advocate for eco-conscious living.

Movie Day organised

A Movie Day was organised at State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, under which the children of kindergarten watched 'Doraemon', students of classes I and II saw 'Chhota Bheem', the classes III to V enjoyed 'Masha and the Bear' and classes VI to VIII saw '12th Fail' movies. Children were told how movie watching time at school is different from movie watching time at home. Students enjoyed it through different AV modes available in school.They sat comfortably and watched the movie. These enthusiastic kids were full of merriment and curiosity. They clapped and cheered. At the end of the movie they shared with everyone the important values they learned from the movie.

NCC cadets receive scholarships

Students of Bhavans SL Public School, Cadet Harshita and Cadet Rakshita Tuli received Rs 6,000 CW scholarship from Brigadier KS Bawa, Group Commander, NCC HQ Amritsar. The two cadets; Cadet Harshita and Cadet Rakshita Tuli, of 1Pb Girls Bn NCC7 Amritsar, have been part of several initiatives by NCC unit of the school. Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated students on this achievement.

66 get jobs in placement drive

A campus placement drive was conducted presided by Principal Sudesh Kumar at CKD Institute of Management and Technology where 13 renowned companies evaluated job prospects for 150 students of MBA, BSc(ATHM), BCA, BCom, BBA from various colleges of Amritsar. As many as 66 candidates were shortlisted through rigorous placement process comprising pre-placement talk followed by group discussions. These shortlisted students have been selected by the companies for the final personal interview in the next round. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, appreciated such positive recruitment efforts.

Students visit Verka Plant

Students of Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, visited Verka Milk Plant, Amritsar, on an educational tour. Principal Dr HK Verma facilitated the successful conduct of this curricular tour in order to provide maximum practical exposure of organised dairy system to students. He said today is time of value addition of the livestock produce–milk, meat or egg and witnessing processing plant or products from a well tested and tried organisation (Milkfed). The tour was headed by Dr SK Kotwal, Head Department of Livestock Products Technology, along with other faculty members from departments of Veterinary Public Health and Livestock Products Technology.

