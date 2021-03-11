Youth dies in road accident in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A young man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday. Karmpal, a resident of Dholwaha, told the police that his son Raman Kumar was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Adda Saran due to which he died. The police of police station Garhdiwala have started investigation after registering a case against the unidentified driver. OC

Protest over poor roads

Phillaur: Talwann area residents on Wednesday staged a dharna at Y-point demanding concrete flooring of the road from Y-Point to Mehat Pur T- Point and widening of Talwann-Dhangara road to 18 feet. They demanded that no tipper should be allowed during school opening and closing times. Residents said the overloading of tippers and trollies should be stopped and should run between 7 am to 7 pm. A memorandum addressed to Phillaur SDM was submitted to Nurmahal Naib Tehsildar Dharmindar Kumar who reached on the spot to pacify agitating residents. OC

Motor wires, parts stolen

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing motor parts from farmers’ fields. Kewal Singh, Sadhu Singh, Gurprit Singh Tarlochan Singh and Guljar Singh residents of Nawan Pind Khalewal village complained to the police that unidentified thieves have stolen motor wires and other parts from their fields. Investigating Officer Swarann Singh said a case under Sections 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons. OC

10-kg poppy husk seized, 1 arrested

Hoshiarpur: During a naka in the area, the police of Mahilpur police station arrested a smuggler near the Nagdipur canal on Tuesday and recovered 10-kg poppy husk from him. The accused has been identified as Panjoda village resident Gurcharan Singh. The police have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. OC

Cell phone found from central Jail

Hoshiarpur: During a search operation, the Central jail administration has recovered a mobile phone from the bathroom on Tuesday. Jail official Sarvjit Singh told the police that the jail administration has recovered a mobile phone hidden in the bathroom of barrack number 16 during the search operation. The police of city police station have started action after registering a case on the said complaint. OC

Thieves decamp with golak

Hoshiarpur: Unidentified thieves stole golak and valuables from gurdwara in Chhawni Kalan village on Tuesday. Bhupinder Lal, a resident of Chhawni Kalan, told the police that unidentified thieves took away golak and other valuables from gurdwara sahib of the village. After registering the case, the police have started further action.