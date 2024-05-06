 Lack of level playing field : The Tribune India

Lack of level playing field



Apropos of ‘Politics of new and old dynasts’ (Nous Indica); though various political parties are responsible for the rise of dynastic politics, it is the grand old party that is mostly targeted for it. But it is important to acknowledge that dynastic politics is not that bad an idea. The scions of a political family have the advantage of experience, and they know the tricks and nuances of politics better than an outsider. But a candidate belonging to a family of politicians must also have the will to serve the public, besides a clean image. The downside of dynastic politics is the lack of a level playing field in elections.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Scourge of dynastic politics

With reference to ‘Politics of new and old dynasts’ (Nous Indica); it was a thought-provoking read. The author has rightly pointed out how dynastic politics has been dominating the electoral scene. Though political parties often point fingers at one another for promoting dynastic politics, not one of them is above it. From the Abdullahs in Jammu and Kashmir to the Yadavs in Bihar to the Thackerays in Maharashtra, there is no stopping it. The fact that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a controversial MP, managed a ticket for his son reflects the sad state of affairs. Only those leaders who can contribute to the development of the country should be fielded as candidates.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

A year filled with strife

Refer to the editorial ‘Manipur’s ordeal’; a year has passed since the eruption of an ethnic conflagration in the northeastern state. It is concerning that violence is still continuing unabated there. The threat of another outbreak of violence is looming as the differences between the Kukis and the Meiteis have only grown bigger. The Centre must do more to bring an end to the crisis. Restoring peace in the state will need greater sagacity than what the political leadership has shown so far. It is a shame that when PM Narendra Modi finally spoke on the crisis, he put the blame on the Congress instead of taking responsibility.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Pro-Palestine supporters vilified

Major demonstrations have been held across the US over Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas attack last year. Universities have taken a serious view of the demonstrations. Students protesting in support of Palestine on campus have been suspended. Several pro-Palestine student protesters at Columbia University who had occupied campus buildings were arrested by the police. The action is disproportionate. The drastic measures taken against the demonstrators have rightly sparked protests across the country by other students and faculty members. It is just some powerful pro-Israel voices, right-wing politicians and the media that have been trying to smear the protests as anti-Israel and pro-Hamas.

PL Singh, by mail

Middle class bears the brunt

Refer to the article ‘Middle class facing a massive squeeze’; the Indian middle class has been the most exploited segment. Easily swayed by emotional pitches appealing to religion and patriotism, it is made to pay for the freebies offered to the poor as well as the shenanigans of those belonging to the business class, many of whom don’t even repay their loans to banks and leave for foreign lands. Too honest to steal and too proud to beg, the middle class continues to be squeezed from all quarters.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Risks of Covid vaccine

British firm AstraZeneca has admitted that its Covid-19 vaccine, which is known as Covishield in India, causes thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The fact is a testament to the complex nature of medical science. The admission has caused concern among the recipients of Covishield, which is produced by the Serum Institute of India in the country. Reassurances from doctors that there is no need to panic are comforting. But the development underscores the fact that all medical interventions carry potential risks. It is important to stay informed and ensure rigorous monitoring of vaccines to reduce the risk of side effects.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

