 Prioritise relief efforts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Prioritise relief efforts



Apropos of the editorial ‘Disaster relief delay’; India is a country that faces calamities like landslides, floods, cloudbursts, cyclones and droughts every year. Such disasters wreak havoc on entire communities, claiming lives and destroying property. Tamil Nadu is right to ask the apex court to direct the Centre to pay Rs 37,902 crore for the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung and another Rs 2,000 crore as an interim measure for relief operations. Political wrangling and red tape must not come in the way of relief work. The priority of the government should be providing aid to the people in distress. The wellbeing and welfare of the citizens are what really matter.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Frequent defections in politics

It is intriguing that Birender Singh and his wife, Prem Lata, have quit the BJP and rejoined the Congress. This comes just a month after their son, Brijendra Singh, joined the grand old party. Birender had served as a minister in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet; his son got elected as the Hisar MP on the BJP ticket; and his wife was an MLA. It is clear that Birender was still not content and deserted the BJP for the Congress in search of greener pastures. Politicians are focused on gaining power, and that attitude is to blame for frequent defections. This only puts off voters. 

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Kejriwal must mend his ways

Apropos of the news report ‘Enough material: Delhi HC rejects Kejriwal’s plea against arrest by ED’; the Delhi High Court has rightly rejected the AAP national convener’s petition challenging his arrest by the probe agency. The court also dismissed his allegation of political vendetta on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. The HC’s rebuke of Kejriwal for ‘casting aspersions’ on the judicial process with his claim about an approver in a money laundering case making donations to the BJP via electoral bonds is welcome. The CM must shun the use of such tactics.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

A victim of political vendetta

The Delhi HC’s rejection of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the graft case is disappointing. It not only undermines the principle of justice but also raises concerns about the impartiality of our legal system. Kejriwal’s arrest, just ahead of the General Election, reeks of political vendetta and is not a genuine pursuit of justice. The Supreme Court must intervene to ensure that our leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, are treated fairly. The allegations of ‘tax terrorism’ and politically motivated investigations further highlight the urgent need for accountability and transparency in governance.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Systemic failure to rein in crimes

Refer to the article ‘Systemic changes a must to curb fake encounters’; the problem of fake encounters is assuming alarming proportions in India. Often, the cops who carry out fake encounters, generally under pressure from those in power, are treated as heroes. Politicians perceived as having a hand in such encounters also reap electoral dividends. Besides, the officials involved in fake encounters are seldom brought to book. There is no excuse for breaking the law, not even when it is broken to take out anti-social elements. Such cases are an outcome of the systemic failure of the law enforcement agencies to tackle crimes and the inability of the judicial system to deliver justice in time.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Glorifying extrajudicial killings

With reference to ‘Systemic changes a must to curb fake encounters’; the pop culture and movies are to blame for romanticising extrajudicial killings. Influenced by cinema, many citizens have started celebrating such encounters, which are now common in states like Uttar Pradesh. The due process of law is a long and exhausting one, and it involves a lot of effort on the part of the police to have a culprit convicted. The idea of the state spending so much money on the confinement of criminals does not sit well with many well-meaning people. And that is what prompts the authorities and police officials to take the law into their own hands.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tamil Nadu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, 4 others found selling drugs in Shimla; arrested

2
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

3
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

4
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

5
Ludhiana

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by ED

7
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

9
Punjab

After Arvind Kejriwal setback, AAP’s Punjab, Delhi leaders close ranks

10
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Patient booked for molesting doctor

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands