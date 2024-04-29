Aamir Khan understood the power of ‘namaste' during ‘Dangal' shoot

IANS

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has shared that he understood the power of namaste while shooting for his 2016 blockbuster Dangal in Punjab.

Aamir recently appeared on the streaming comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show and spoke on various topics, including his last two films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan, which didn’t perform well.

He also reflected on being raised in a Muslim family and how he learnt about the cultural significance of namaste. Recalling a memorable experience, he first mentioned shooting for Rang de Basanti in Punjab.

The actor said in Hindi, “The people, the Punjabi culture, is full of love. So, when we went for the shoot of Dangal, it was a small village we were shooting in. We shot for more than two months in that location and that house.”

“You won’t believe it, but when I used to arrive there around five or six in the morning, as my car entered, people would stand outside their homes just to welcome me with folded hands and Sat Sri Akaal. They used to just wait to welcome me. They never disturbed me, never stopped my car, nothing. After my pack-up, when I would return, they would again be standing outside their homes and would wish me goodnight,” he said.

Aamir shared, “I belong to a Muslim family, so am not used to folding my hands in namaste. I’m used to raising my hand (gesturing adaab, the way Muslims greet each other) and bowing my head. After spending those two-and-a-half months in Punjab, I understood the power of namaste. It’s such a wonderful emotion.”

#Aamir Khan #Bollywood