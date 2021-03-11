Abhishek Bachchan to be awarded with 'Leadership in Cinema Award' at IFFM 2022

Abhishek Bachchan will be at the 13th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, where he is going to be felicitated with the Leadership in Cinema Awards. The actor will also be delivering a special talk about his journey in Bollywood and the diversity in cinema. Abhishek, who was last seen in Dasvi on Netflix, started his career with JP Dutta’s romantic drama Refugee and has completed 22 years in cinema this year. He has enthralled audiences with some powerful performances in movies like Yuva, Bunty aur Babli, Sarkar, Ludo, to name a few.

Abhishek says, “I’m elated to have been invited by IFFM to a festival that truly celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. For them to confer me with the Leadership in Cinema Award is truly an honour for me. I’m thankful to the jury and the team of IFFM. To be in another country celebrating Indian pride and content alongside my peers is something I’m truly looking forward to.”

IFFM will be taking place, physically and virtually, from August 12-20. — TMS