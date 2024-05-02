Alaya F would do ‘Khoon Bhari Maang' remake if not made in a ‘gimmicky way'

Actress Alaya F has shown interest in starring in a period drama and spoken about what would it take for her to feature in a remake of Kabir Bedi and Rekha-starrer Khoon Bhari Maang. About the 1988 film, Alaya said, “If people think it’s right then sure, and if they don’t do it in a gimmicky way. I feel like when these gimmicky things happen, then I am not for it. If I am genuinely correct for the part and they feel like I am able to add value to the project, then, yeah, sure.”
Ever since her debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya has featured in several genres of films, including psychological thriller, supernatural thriller and an action thriller. However, she is keen to do a period drama.
“I really want to do a period film, where I can wear all that royal attire and feel all of that. That’s something I want to do,” said Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi.
She added, “I also think that it will be something new for me to sort of put my feet into and actually in my acting class I have trained for that.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...