Alaya F would do ‘Khoon Bhari Maang' remake if not made in a ‘gimmicky way'

IANS

Actress Alaya F has shown interest in starring in a period drama and spoken about what would it take for her to feature in a remake of Kabir Bedi and Rekha-starrer Khoon Bhari Maang. About the 1988 film, Alaya said, “If people think it’s right then sure, and if they don’t do it in a gimmicky way. I feel like when these gimmicky things happen, then I am not for it. If I am genuinely correct for the part and they feel like I am able to add value to the project, then, yeah, sure.”

Ever since her debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya has featured in several genres of films, including psychological thriller, supernatural thriller and an action thriller. However, she is keen to do a period drama.

“I really want to do a period film, where I can wear all that royal attire and feel all of that. That’s something I want to do,” said Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi.

She added, “I also think that it will be something new for me to sort of put my feet into and actually in my acting class I have trained for that.”