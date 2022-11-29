 Always up for a challenge: Smriti Kalra, who will be seen in Kaagaz 2, says after crazy telly schedules, she felt pampered on the film sets : The Tribune India

Always up for a challenge: Smriti Kalra, who will be seen in Kaagaz 2, says after crazy telly schedules, she felt pampered on the film sets

Actor Smriti Kalra likes a good challenge. When she got to audition for a new project, she was so confident that she challenged the team to cast anyone who could do it any better than her. She got a call back, and interestingly it turned out to be a film and none other than Kaagaz 2, helmed by veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

Touted to be a sequel to 2021 Kaagaz that had Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles, Kaagaz 2 again addresses a common man’s issue. Smriti is kicked up about sharing screen space with the likes of Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar. “Anupam sir is an institution in himself. Darshan recently delivered a Rs 400 crore hit. With Satish Kaushik sir leading the team, it’s been an amazing experience. While they all come from a theatre background, they wanted a strong performer and they chose me,” says Smriti. Not at the liberty to reveal much about her character, Smriti says, “I play a girl of today, strong and mature, who is the backbone of the hero, which is played by Darshan.”

Smriti, who’s been a part of the film, Cash, looks for a good project. She is not finicky whether it’s a film or a show, “Someone who’s done a daily soap is trained for anything. It was music to the ear when our DOP told us to wrap up soon and have ample of sleep to look fresh for the camera the next morning. After crazy telly schedules, I felt so pampered on the film sets!”

Aiming to be a journalist, Smriti worked as a RJ before she cracked an audition for 12/24 Karol Bagh. Happy to accept challenges, she gave acting a go. “It seemed glamorous from far, but what gruelling schedules! I was praying for it to get over to claim my life back,” she says.

Soon, offers for similar characters followed. A year of backpacking and getting her health back in shape, she did Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year.

“It was during Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara that I realised that I loved facing the camera. Now I am an actor for life.”

Smriti of late has ventured into the world of audio entertainment with her upcoming Amazon Audibles audio series Malang Ishq. Her next acting project is for OTT. “It’s a web series with an A-list star cast. ” Kaagaz 2, touted to be a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Nirnaayakam, will release early next year.

Shows she likes

Interestingly Smriti Kalra, who started with telly shows, wasn’t allowed to watch TV or films during her growing up years. “I had only heard stories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai from school mates.” Her favourite genres now are documentaries, real-incident inspired fiction and romcoms. “I like to watch real stories, but occasionally when feeling down and out, I go for something like Emily in Paris to feel good about life again. It’s escapism but sure works!

Longing for langars

Daughter of an Army officer, Smriti grew up across the country. “I was born in Pathankot. My father was in the Sikh regiment. Growing up I have fond memories of gurdwaras – kadah prasad and langars!

