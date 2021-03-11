1971 iconic film Anand to get a remake!

Tribune News Service

Anand, one of the most iconic films of 1971, starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to be remade by the original producer NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with producer Vikram Khakhar.

While the film is at the scripting stage, the makers are yet to finalise the director. Talking about the project, Vikram says, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

Sameer Raj Sippy, who feels that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation, adds, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I feel the current generation needs to be retold the stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

A remake of such a classic, how fans are looking at it?

“As a viewer no, as an actor, definitely yes,” says Vansh Bhardwaj, a huge fan of Anand. “Right from actors, dialogues, music, emotions, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s directorial had everything going for it.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna gave memorable performances, given a chance Vansh would like to land the role. “Both are iconic roles, I would be happy to take any. Still, if given a choice, I would love to play the jovial Anand, immortalised by Rajesh Khanna.

Director Vinay Bhardwaj, however, is doubtful if the classics’ remakes can create the same euphoria. Another Anand fan, Vinay says, “Anand was a cult film because it captured the essence of its times.”

He doubts if the remake can fetch the same response. “Field of medicine has progressed exponentially since the 70s. Now, nothing scares us. Storytelling too has taken another leap.” Also, he doubts if anyone can touch Amitabh Bachchan-Rajesh Khanna’s class act. “So many classics’ rights have been bought, some are even made. Pakistan’s celebrated filmmaker Shaan Shahid remade Arth with the same name, setting it in contemporary times, but it failed to create magic. Nevertheless, I wish makers of Anand all the very best!”