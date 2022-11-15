Amid divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen on The Mirza Malik Show

For the past few days, the news of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce has been doing the rounds. It started with Sania’s cryptic post and Shoaib hinting at living apart when he wished his son Izhaan on his social media handle.

But the couple has put the rumours to an end by announcing that they will be seen together in an upcoming show titled, The Mirza Malik Show. It will air on OTT platform called Urduflix.

The poster of the show was posted by Urduflix official Instagram handle and reads, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

In the poster, Sania is seen resting her hand on Shoaib’s shoulder while the latter stood there with folded hands. However, many feel that the two shot for the show long time ago before trouble cropped up. As per multiple media reports, Sania has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting her son Izhaan with Shoaib. The duo got married in 2010 and had son Izhaan in 2018.