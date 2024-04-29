Ariana Grande teases fans with sneak peek into studio sessions for next single

As anticipation builds for her next single, 30-year-old pop sensation Ariana Grande recently treated her followers to a sneak peek into the making of her Billboard Hot 100 hit We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), on her Instagram handle.
Sharing black and white footage on Instagram, Grande showcased early recordings of the song, offering fans a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the track that soared to the top of the charts in mid-March.
In the video, Grande is seen collaborating with co-writer and producer Max Martin, piecing together the melodic elements that would later become the bridge of the beloved track.
“This song holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t thank you enough for all of the love you’ve shown it,” Grande expressed her gratitude to her fan-base in the caption of the video.
