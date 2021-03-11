Kanika Kapoor shares glimpses of her mehendi ceremony

Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with her boyfriend Gautam on May 20. While fans have to wait for the wedding pictures, considering the time difference between India and London, the singer treated fans with pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Kanika donned a stunning pastel green outfit and floral jewellery. The singer looked gorgeous.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Kanika captioned it, “G (heart emoji) I Love you sooooo much!”