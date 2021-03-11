Cannes Day 5: Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari rocks on the red carpet

The poster of Sandeep Singh’s directorial debut Safed was unveiled by AR Rahman at Cannes Film Festival on May 21. Actors Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma, who play lead in the film, walked the red carpet of the festival along with director Sandeep Singh and producer Vinod Bhanushali. This was Meera Chopra’s debut at Cannes.

Hina Khan during the poster launch of Country of Blind

On the other hand, poster of Hina Khan’s film Country of Blind was also unveiled. Hina recalled stories from her time while shooting for the film in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. The film is based on H.G. Wells’ novel The Country of the Blind and is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Singer-composer AR Rahman unveils the poster of Safed

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet at Cannes on Saturday (May 21) in a pink thigh-slit gown. The actress was decked up in vibrant red and pink sleeveless gown with boat neck line and side racy thigh-high slit. Aditi went with a sleek ponytail and ear-drop earrings embellished with precious gemstones. To complete her look, she chose blush pink lip shade, sparkly highlighter, and light eye-shadow. — TMS