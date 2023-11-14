Character calling

When it comes to crafting a compelling character, the primary challenge for creators is identifying an actor who can do justice to the role. Here are some recent characters that have made a mark.

Bubbly figure

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Earlier this year, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clicked with the audiences. In a recent talk show, Deepika Padukone stated that of all the roles he has played, Rocky was closest to Ranveer Singh’s personality. Johar revealed that he drew inspiration from not only some social media influencers but also another character he had created previously — Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The producer-director explained that Rocky was essentially the male version of Pooja ‘Poo’ Sharma. The film is available on Prime Video.

Into the act

Sushmita Sen

When creators Arjun and Kartk decided to bring to life the story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, the only actor that came to their mind was Sushmita Sen. As they pointed out, both are doting single mothers, have created paths where none existed, lived on their terms and exude a charisma that is rooted in lived experience. Sushmita took over six months to internalise the script, attended diction lessons, and underwent physical and mental preparation for the character. The series is streaming on JioCinema.

He’s the man

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

The director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK) has emphasised in multiple interviews why Manoj Bajpayee was the perfect choice for their super-hit spy-comedy series The Family Man. Srikant Tiwari appears to be an ordinary middle-class father and husband, but he is addicted to playing with danger as he intercepts terror threats on the sly. The makers said they were pleasantly surprised by Bajpayee’s swift acceptance of the role and compared him to a diligent student, who quietly prepared without much fuss and then excelled in the toughest of exams. The series is streaming on Prime Video.

Simple choice

Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992

Hansal Mehta’s directorial hit Scam 1992 has completed three years and what fans remember most about the series is the riveting portrayal of controversial figure Harshad Mehta by actor Pratik Gandhi. In an interview, Mehta stated that he had always believed in unconventional casting choices and that this was a series made by underdogs that went on to make history. Gandhi was a well-known Gujarati actor who did not have a pan-Indian following and did not look like Harshad Mehta, but the director trusted his gut. The series can be watched on Sony LIV.

