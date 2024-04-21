Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson's Transformers One gets new release date

ANI

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro’s much-anticipated animated feature Transformers One has a new release date. According to reports, the movie is set to make its debut in theatres on September 20 instead of September 13.

The announcement of the slight delay came alongside the grand reveal of its official trailer. In a strategic move to optimise the film’s presentation and ensure maximum exposure on Imax screens, the release date was reportedly pushed back by one week.

This decision aims to provide breathing space for the movie amidst the competitive landscape, granting it a two-week buffer from Sony’s forthcoming flick Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Helmed by Josh Cooley and scripted by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, Transformers One is poised to captivate audiences with its visually stunning CG animation and immersive storytelling.