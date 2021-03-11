As the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp legal battle rages, here is a look at some other celebrities who went through pangs of separation. Is it not better to move on in peace?

Sheetal

If marriages worked just by exchanging vows on the wedding day, the world would have been a happier place! As the ongoing legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp draws attention, with public changing sides and perceptions, we look at other celebrity divorces and break-ups that took an ugly turn.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian; Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

It’s not easy being public figures. Break-ups of celebrities are always highlighted. Be it any legal battle, it’s troublesome. But for celebs, work involves travelling and that makes court appearances even more difficult. — Aditya Deshmukh, actor There has to be a different law to protect men. There will always be law-offenders, irrespective of gender. One of my friends went through tough time after his wife pressed false charges. — Hrishikesh Pandey, actor As a public figure, everything is up for scrutiny. Media and tabloids should restrain from gossip-mongering, but the case is always the opposite. This needs to change in the future. I have seen many break-ups that turned ugly. — Abhishek kumarr, actor Mental and emotional abuse is common, yet it goes unseen and untreated. I have witnessed a friend suffering in her relationship when the boyfriend controlled every aspect of her life. — Sunidee Chauhan, actor

It’s difficult for public figures since media trial starts way before the legal battle. No wonder Amber Heard fired her entire PR team owing to negative publicity and trolls in the defamation suit filed by her ex-hubby Johnny Depp. Although the divorce took place years back, Depp’s fresh claim is that Heard’s article in a US daily had cost him the sixth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Actor Aditya Deshmukh says, “It’s not easy being public figures. Break-ups of celebrities are always highlighted. Be it any legal battle, it’s troublesome. But for celebs, work involves travelling and hectic shooting schedules that make court appearances even more difficult.”

The Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid (Gigi’s mother) altercations, which led to the split of Zayn and Gigi Hadid, made for big news. Zayn denied allegations in a lengthy post which read, “I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in; a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims.” The split is reminiscent of power couple Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), who ended their relation after Brad’s alleged fight with adopted son Maddox on the family’s private plane.

When counting amicable separations, some turn toxic after the split, as happened after Kim Kardarshian and Ye (Kanye West) got divorced. While Kim is happy to move on and is dating Pete Davidson, Ye has time and again accused his ex-wife of not adhering to co-parenting norms. Abhishek Kumarr says, “As a public figure, everything is up for scrutiny. Media and tabloids should restrain from gossip-mongering, but the case is always the opposite. This needs to change in the future. I have seen many break-ups that turned ugly.”