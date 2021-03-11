As the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp legal battle rages, here is a look at some other celebrities who went through pangs of separation. Is it not better to move on in peace?

As the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp legal battle rages, here is a look at some other celebrities who went through pangs of separation. Is it not better to move on in peace?

Sheetal

If marriages worked just by exchanging vows on the wedding day, the world would have been a happier place! As the ongoing legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp draws attention, with public changing sides and perceptions, we look at other celebrity divorces and break-ups that took an ugly turn.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian; Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

It’s not easy being public figures. Break-ups of celebrities are always highlighted. Be it any legal battle, it’s troublesome. But for celebs, work involves travelling and that makes court appearances even more difficult. —  Aditya Deshmukh, actor

There has to be a different law to protect men. There will always be law-offenders, irrespective of gender. One of my friends went through tough time after his wife pressed false charges.  — Hrishikesh Pandey, actor

As a public figure, everything is up for scrutiny. Media and tabloids should restrain from gossip-mongering, but the case is always the opposite. This needs to change in the future. I have seen many break-ups that turned ugly.  — Abhishek kumarr, actor

Mental and emotional abuse is common, yet it goes unseen and untreated. I have witnessed a friend suffering in her relationship when the boyfriend controlled every aspect of her life.  — Sunidee Chauhan, actor

It’s difficult for public figures since media trial starts way before the legal battle. No wonder Amber Heard fired her entire PR team owing to negative publicity and trolls in the defamation suit filed by her ex-hubby Johnny Depp. Although the divorce took place years back, Depp’s fresh claim is that Heard’s article in a US daily had cost him the sixth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Actor Aditya Deshmukh says, “It’s not easy being public figures. Break-ups of celebrities are always highlighted. Be it any legal battle, it’s troublesome. But for celebs, work involves travelling and hectic shooting schedules that make court appearances even more difficult.”

The Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid (Gigi’s mother) altercations, which led to the split of Zayn and Gigi Hadid, made for big news. Zayn denied allegations in a lengthy post which read, “I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in; a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims.” The split is reminiscent of power couple Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), who ended their relation after Brad’s alleged fight with adopted son Maddox on the family’s private plane.

When counting amicable separations, some turn toxic after the split, as happened after Kim Kardarshian and Ye (Kanye West) got divorced. While Kim is happy to move on and is dating Pete Davidson, Ye has time and again accused his ex-wife of not adhering to co-parenting norms. Abhishek Kumarr says, “As a public figure, everything is up for scrutiny. Media and tabloids should restrain from gossip-mongering, but the case is always the opposite. This needs to change in the future. I have seen many break-ups that turned ugly.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Himachal

15 years after nod, tenders floated for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

3
Nation

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine

4
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

5
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP's Yuva Morcha to hold protests in all districts of Punjab

6
J & K

Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

7
Haryana

50% decline in wheat procurement, Haryana Govt says farmers holding on to stock

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

9
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

10
Nation

Father of boy who sang during PM Modi’s Germany visit slams comedian Kunal Kamra for posting morphed video

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Top News

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: High Court hearing Punjab government’s plea against Haryana police

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...

No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...

Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply

Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply

The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...

'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine

India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...

Cities

View All

No let-up: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

No let-up in stubble burning: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

Tilling land for six decades, Amritsar farmers fear eviction

Bus caught in stubble blaze in Batala was 15 years old

Amritsar: Women in large number join farmers' protest

At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Vivek Lal is PGI Chandigarh new director

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Covid: Surge in Delhi, but Chandigarh bucks trend

Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in High Courts

Contempt: Justice Lalit offers to recuse from hearing Bhushan’s plea seeking right to appeal

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Couple's murder in Ludhiana: Heard shrieks on phone, says daughter

Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

‘Sanaur to become industrial hub soon’

Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab