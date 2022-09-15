Does King Charles bring his own toilet seat and paper when he travels?

ANI

Ever since King Charles III took over the British Crown, he has been in the limelight. People want to know everything about him - what he eats and does in his free time, what kind of music he likes and the list goes on! Now, a report suggests that King Charles “brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes”! Details of the monarch were revealed in a 2015 documentary, Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm.

Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles’ late wife Princess Diana and also the Queen, revealed that Charles has given precise instructions to iron his shoelaces.

New York Post quoted Burrell who said, “His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,” in a bathtub filled “only half full”.