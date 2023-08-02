Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

ANI

Hollywood actor Angus Cloud, best known for playing the role of Fezco O’Neill in the popular show Euphoria, passed away on Monday in Oakland, California, at the age of 25. The cause of death was unknown.

“It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” Cloud’s family said in a statement.

Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on HBO's Emmy-winning teen drama series Euphoria. He was the main character in the show's first two seasons. His other acting credits included the films North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023).

RIP, Paul Reubens

Actor-comedian Paul Reubens has passed away at the age of 70. The actor was battling cancer for the past many years. Reubens created his iconic Pee-wee Herman character when he was a member of the famed Los Angeles improvised troupe The Groundlings, which also gave early homes to stars like Kristin Wiig, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Kathy Gryphon.

In 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton, Reubens brought Pee-wee Herman to the big screen amid the character’s ongoing success. Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which aired on CBS for five seasons between 1986 and 1990, was later created by him. Reubens was honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1988.