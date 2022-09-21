Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman showcases some of the most daring jailbreaks

Famous jailbreaks are fascinating. The truth about them is often shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Now, with dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, renowned escapes from the world’s most heavily guarded prisons will come to life in graphic detail in the new non-fiction series, Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman, premiering on September 22 on History TV18.

Hosted and executive produced by Morgan Freeman, each episode of this eight-part series will focus on a prominent prison getaway.

The show will explore true stories that captured the attention of the public. Audiences will get a close view of what the prisoners faced in executing their plans. With maximum security and minimal resources available, unearth every step of the inmates’ meticulous plans.