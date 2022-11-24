Film installations based on Indian urban forms screened at Alliance Française

Tribune News Service

As part of Digital November, an international festival of digital cultures by the entire network of Alliance Française in India, Biomimetics, by French visual artist Pierre-Jean Giloux , was screened at Alliance Française, Sector 36, in Chandigarh.

The film is inspired by the urban forms of different cities in India and the coexistence with nature as part of the Indian way of living. The exhibition consists of a video installation that takes the form of a multi-screen device. The project has been supported by the French Institute in India and French Embassy, along with Alliance Française.

Biomimetics superimposes a digital augmentation to real-life footage, known as augmented reality. It is a fictional documentary conceived by French artist Pierre-Jean Giloux on an evolving basis combining the real and the virtual, using videos and photographs sometimes reworked with 2D and 3D digital tools.