George Clooney and Julia Roberts team up for Ticket To Paradise

Universal Pictures is all geared up for a well-lit and grand Dasehra, as it announced the release date of its romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise. Set to take the audiences on a vacation, the Oliver Parker directorial, will hit Indian theatres on October 6. The movie, apart from boasting of a captivating storyline, is also a visual treat to the audiences as it captures the breath-taking beaches and several other landscapes. Ticket To Paradise features two of the most popular and critically acclaimed artists worldwide, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in the lead roles, along with Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd.
Commenting on doing a film together after many years, George Clooney says, “Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but, of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her! Ol Parker (Director) sent the script to both of us at the same time and said he had written the parts for Julia and me. So, right after I read it, I called Julia and told her ‘I’ll do it if you do it’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you will.’ And not long after that, we were heading to Australia.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...