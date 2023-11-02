Glitz & glamour: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others stars light up Jio World Plaza launch

ANI

Several Bollywood celebs on Tuesday marked their presence at the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone graced the event in an off-shoulder grey dress, which she paired with black long boots.

Katrina Kaif

She kept her make-up heavy and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was present too.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous as she arrived at the event in an off-shoulder all-black outfit. She kept her makeup normal and her hair open. Actress Bhumi Pednekar also graced the event in an all-black look. She tied her hair into a bun. Pooja Hegde arrived at the event in a brown thigh-high slit and deep-neck dress. She kept her makeup heavy and hair open.

Bhumi Pednekar

Katrina Kaif also marked her presence at the event and donned a thigh-high slit floral dress. Madhuri Dixit Nene exuded boss lady vibes as she arrived in a silver shimmery coat pant. Malaika Arora donned an all-black high-neck dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in a stylish attire. Actor RajKummar Rao arrived at the event along with his wife Patralekhaa.

Ranveer Singh

Located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1.

