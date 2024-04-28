Hansal Mehta watches Laapataa Ladies, says ‘sometimes all that is needed is simplicity'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently watched Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies, and showered it with praise. The filmmaker described the film as simple, clear, and charmingly old-fashioned in a good way.
Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, “Saw the very big-hearted and moving Laapataa Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers. It is old-fashioned in a good way and modern in a very subtle manner. ”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian men's team upsets Olympic champions South Korea to bag historic gold in Archery World Cup after 14 years
This is Indian men's recurve team's maiden triumph over the ...
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Mumbai police arrest actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons
Police have registered a case and initiated investigation