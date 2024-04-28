Hansal Mehta watches Laapataa Ladies, says ‘sometimes all that is needed is simplicity'

IANS

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently watched Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies, and showered it with praise. The filmmaker described the film as simple, clear, and charmingly old-fashioned in a good way.

Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, “Saw the very big-hearted and moving Laapataa Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers. It is old-fashioned in a good way and modern in a very subtle manner. ”

