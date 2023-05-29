If filmmakers are giving meaty roles to their heroes, they are equally empowering their villains. Here are antagonists who made lasting impression…

Sheetal

Of late, villains have become more powerful than the heroes. Recently, Jason Momoa in Fast X, where he played the antagonist, outshone the ensemble cast.

It seems giving an extra zing to the negative character is the guaranteed way to dish out hits. In fact, heroes also shine when villain offers a tough fight. Here’s a list of films where villainous characters stole the limelight.

Jim in Pathaan

Pathaan was loved for his bravery because he fought with a strong negative character called Jim, played by John Abraham.

John Abraham in Pathaan

Kang in Quantumania

The super-villain of the Marvel comic books appeared on screens in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and made its first appearance in the Fantastic Four. Kang played by Jonathon Majors has convinced the audience that his role is too important because it is supposed to be avenged by the Avengers in the upcoming series—Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Razia Bai in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vijay Raaz played a trans woman in Gangubai Kathiawadi, who is pure evil. Vijay’s acting skills did justice to the role.

Devraj & Ashwathama in Bholaa

The striking presence of Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal as antagonists in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa was the surprise element. Gajraj is mostly seen in positive roles and Deepak is known for his comic timing.

Dante Reyes in Fast X

Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa, is the best villain in this Fast and Furious series. His wicked evilness is simply unparalleled.

Vedha in Vikram Vedha

The movie did not do well at the Box Office. However, Hrithik Roshan was hailed for the portrayal of modern-day Betaal (Vedha) with Saif Ali Khan playing a cop (Vikram).

Hrithik Roshan (L) in Vikram Vedha

Adheera in KGF 2

Daroga Shudh Singh in Shamshera and Adheera in KGF 2 were two nefarious characters played by Sanjay Dutt. The costumes, the hair, the make- up, everything contributed to the notoriety of these characters. In both films, Dutt gave a stiff competition.

Junoon in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy played the main antagonist called Junoon in Part 1 of Brahmastra series. Audiences liked Junoon more than Isha (Alia Bhatt).

Anjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Soft characters playing villains was a total game-changer in the year 2022. Tabu as an antagonist rocked in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Her twin role as Manjulika and Anjulikka Chatterjee added masala to the plot.

Tabu (L) in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Zain Oberoi in Gehraiyaan

While watching Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan was very refreshing, his evilness was unexpected and that created quite a buzz.

Villains ready to strike

The main antagonist of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is Jurgen Voller. The character is played by Mads Mikkelson, who has played negative characters in many popular movie series— James Bond Universe, The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Wizarding World.

Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a rival against Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming movie, Jawan. The character’s name has not been out yet, but the movies will release in the theatres on September 7.

In Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan’s character as Lankesh is said to be larger than life. The movie will be released on June 16.

In Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, Esai Morales will play Gabriel, the primary antagonist in this Tom Cruise-starrer. The movie will release on July 12.

In Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Yahya Abdul- Mateen II will play Black Manta. He is pitted against Jason Mamoa. The movie will release on December 20.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will feature Viola Davis as Dr Volumina Gaul. The movie will release on November 17.

The trailer of Bloody Daddy released on May 24. Ronit Roy will play the villain against the lover boy- Shahid Kapoor.

(With inputs by Muskaan)