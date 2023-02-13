Kangana supports Nawazuddin; speaks in favour of him over his battle with wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is facing quite a hard time in his personal life because of a property dispute between his mother and wife Aaliya. Now, Kangana Ranaut, who has been working on her directorial, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nazauddin, has extended support to the actor. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Itna dukh ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke…Nawaz saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai…Unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe, rikshaw mein shoot pe aate the…Abhi last year toh yeh Bungalow liya tha aur ab ex-wife aa gayi isko lene…”

She continued, “I feel like crying…It’s not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that? I want to request the authorities concerned that she should be sent to her apartment immediately, the one Nawaz sir had bought for her in Everest Apartments and from there she can settle legally whatever her demands are. She can’t bully Nawaz saab’s old mother, who is still locked inside the Bungalow and waiting for her son, the owner of the house.” —TMS