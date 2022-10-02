Kanwalpreet Singh releases his marriage album as a ‘Wedding Song’

Actor and singer Kanwalpreet Singh’s Wedding Song has been released recently. It features Kanwalpreet along with his wife Rampreet. This music video was shot during Kanwalpreet’s real wedding, which makes him the first actor to release his wedding album as a Wedding Song!
Kanwalpreet Singh has been a part of popular shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nadaan Parindey, Code Red, Saavdhan India and Crime Patrol. He has also acted in Punjabi films and Punjabi TV shows like Vilayti Bhabhi.
As of now, Kanwalpreet is seen in the show Channa Mereya on Star Bharat. The Wedding Song is Kanwalpreet’s first collaboration with his wife. Talking about the song, Kanwalpreet says, “This song holds a special place in my heart as this is the first project with my wife. I am so happy to release my wedding album as a music video and reliving those moments again. I hope that people will connect with this song.”
